Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $574,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 591,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after acquiring an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 872,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 455,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

