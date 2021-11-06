Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 100 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

