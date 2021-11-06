Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 490 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 267.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after buying an additional 268,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 78,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 192.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.