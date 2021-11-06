Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GBT traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. 2,953,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,479. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 213.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.