Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GBT traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. 2,953,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,479. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21.
In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
