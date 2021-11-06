Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

GLP stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 203,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,201. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $772.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

