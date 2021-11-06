GlobalBoost-Y Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,231.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $909,591.54 and $37,231.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

