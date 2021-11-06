Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,258 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $23,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357,294 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 212,376 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after buying an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.