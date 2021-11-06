Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 963,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,395. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.23.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

