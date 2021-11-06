GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 592.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after buying an additional 380,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.