Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Golden Star Resources to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.02. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,481,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

