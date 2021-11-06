Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Issues Earnings Results

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. 408,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,527. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

