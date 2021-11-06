Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $27,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 302.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 546,100 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 3,160,735 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,124,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,767,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $21,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $11.47 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

