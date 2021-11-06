Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 571,551 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Urban Outfitters worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 430,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,461,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

