Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 907,658 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 56.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 714,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $24,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

