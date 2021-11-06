Graham (NYSE:GHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

GHC traded up $15.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.52. 16,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.11. Graham has a 1-year low of $422.84 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Graham alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graham stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Graham worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.