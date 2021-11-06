Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 9,104 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,345,000 after purchasing an additional 501,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

