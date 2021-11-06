Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Set at C$98.00 by Raymond James

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned a C$98.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.56.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$99.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$71.66 and a 52 week high of C$101.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.