Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gray Television stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

