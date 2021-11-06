Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 80.5% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,043,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 960,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

