Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 80.5% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,043,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 960,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
