Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 7744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,752. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -194.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.