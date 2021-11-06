Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $9.95. Gritstone bio shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 32,402 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. On average, analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 147.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 352.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.