Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 454,679 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,609,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $96.92 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

