Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $170.50 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $170.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.