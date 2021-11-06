GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $91.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.
GXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.
Shares of GXO stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $100.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
