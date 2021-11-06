GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $91.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $100.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

