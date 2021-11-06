GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $109.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $100.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $75,906,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,601,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.