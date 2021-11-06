Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 258.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HALO. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of HALO opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,082,449. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

