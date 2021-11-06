Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

NYSE:HASI opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

