Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post sales of $470.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.70 million. Harsco posted sales of $508.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 693.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 432,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

