Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HSC opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Harsco by 867.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harsco by 48.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 115,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Harsco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

