Haven Protocol Price Tops $8.32 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.32 or 0.00013425 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $123.19 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,997.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.45 or 0.07355855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.31 or 0.00321482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $591.90 or 0.00954719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00085491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00420606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00272510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00134751 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,800,183 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

