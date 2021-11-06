Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

HE stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.