Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.