Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 251,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.