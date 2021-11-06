Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.
Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 251,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.