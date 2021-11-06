HC Wainwright Boosts Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Price Target to $34.00

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.45. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 177.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

