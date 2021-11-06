HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 115.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the first quarter valued at $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.