HC Wainwright Trims Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price to $15.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 513.2% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 415,801 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

