HC Wainwright Trims Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Target Price to $52.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.