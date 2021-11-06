HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CFO Sells $2,338,250.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $248.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.35 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.05.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.