Head-To-Head Analysis: IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) versus STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IM Cannabis and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 226.49%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 15.18 -$21.42 million ($0.62) -4.32 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.44 billion 2.00 $191.12 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Shampoo & Ladival. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

