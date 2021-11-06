Head to Head Contrast: Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) vs. CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Jiuzi alerts:

This table compares Jiuzi and CarLotz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 5.79 N/A N/A N/A CarLotz $118.63 million 3.74 -$3.54 million N/A N/A

Jiuzi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarLotz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jiuzi and CarLotz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A CarLotz 0 2 1 0 2.33

CarLotz has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 194.87%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Jiuzi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A CarLotz N/A -33.80% -12.11%

Summary

CarLotz beats Jiuzi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

