Head-To-Head Review: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pretium Resources and Pure Energy Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 3.68 -$38.44 million $0.95 12.74 Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pretium Resources and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.93%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -3.17% 17.44% 11.34% Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

