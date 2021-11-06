Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of HCSG opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 86.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

