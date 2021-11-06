Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Trust of America updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.770 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.75-1.77 EPS.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 351.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

