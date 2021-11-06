HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €83.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €83.00 ($97.65) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.71 ($94.95).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.60 and a 200-day moving average of €71.83. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.