Heidi O’neill Sells 12,089 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $177.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NIKE by 130.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,262,000 after buying an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.