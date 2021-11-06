Heidi O’neill Sells 12,089 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $177.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NIKE by 130.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,262,000 after buying an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
