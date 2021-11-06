Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $18.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

HTGC stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

