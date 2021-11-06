Hertz Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,667.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $118,667.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded up 136.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00083373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00078837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00100257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,858.49 or 1.00253838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.89 or 0.07192053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

