Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $205.07, but opened at $188.62. Heska shares last traded at $189.99, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands.

The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Heska by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heska by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heska by 1,034.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.23 and a 200 day moving average of $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

