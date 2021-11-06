HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

HomeServe stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

