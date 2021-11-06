Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak Sells 30,168 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andy Pasternak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 566,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 138,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.